Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after buying an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $548,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $79,750,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,893,946. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $235.05 billion, a PE ratio of -209.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Consumer Edge cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.37.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

