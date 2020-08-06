Warburg Research Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €110.00 Price Target

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €110.00 ($123.60) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.84% from the company’s current price.

CON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €97.11 ($109.11).

ETR CON opened at €84.72 ($95.19) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion and a PE ratio of -11.24. Continental has a 12-month low of €51.45 ($57.81) and a 12-month high of €133.10 ($149.55). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €86.96 and its 200-day moving average is €86.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

