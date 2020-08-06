Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 826,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $27.92 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $54.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.68 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WBS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

In other news, Director William L. Atwell purchased 2,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn I. Macinnes acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $106,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 115,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,812.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 125,100.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 127.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 15.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

