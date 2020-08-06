Wedbush Boosts Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Price Target to $21.00

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $658.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $23.45.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $230.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 2.45%. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 16.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.