Wedbush Boosts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $116.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $103.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.76.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH opened at $120.71 on Thursday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.29. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 524.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Match Group had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary Swidler sold 76,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $6,326,857.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,454,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $751,131.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,410.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 596,762 shares of company stock worth $56,529,261. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,092,000 after buying an additional 3,808,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.