Wedbush Boosts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $45.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s previous close.

TOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $4,117,200.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,900 over the last 90 days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,518,000 after acquiring an additional 122,093 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $222,000. Berkshire Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 751,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 571,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

