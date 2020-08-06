Wedbush Increases Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $160.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wedbush from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.28% from the stock’s current price.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU stock opened at $165.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.98 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Roku has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $1,315,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,600,236.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,369 shares of company stock valued at $40,446,814. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Roku by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after acquiring an additional 741,898 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,306,000 after purchasing an additional 414,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Roku by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,351,000 after buying an additional 76,157 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Roku by 138.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,340,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,304,000 after acquiring an additional 778,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,901,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.