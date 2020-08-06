Wedbush Increases Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Price Target to $70.00

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $55.50 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 53.97 and a quick ratio of 53.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $252.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Michael D. Malone purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.82 per share, with a total value of $478,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,238.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,923 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $442,759.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 157,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,826,463.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,717,000 after buying an additional 290,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,190,000 after buying an additional 62,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 442.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,639,000 after buying an additional 458,591 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1,629.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 480,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,804,000 after buying an additional 453,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

