Wedbush Raises Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $330.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

W has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $112.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.93.

W stock opened at $301.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 3.44. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $304.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.66.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.54. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total transaction of $57,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,579.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,911 shares of company stock worth $11,611,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 521.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

