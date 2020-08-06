Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Epizyme in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for Epizyme’s FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a current ratio of 14.81. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,459.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 62,019 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $994,164.57. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,094.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,898 shares of company stock worth $2,930,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Epizyme by 166.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Epizyme by 20.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Epizyme by 13.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Epizyme by 45.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

