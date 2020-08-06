Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for iRobot (IRBT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) in the last few weeks:

7/24/2020 – iRobot was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2020 – iRobot was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/23/2020 – iRobot was downgraded by analysts at Colliers Secur. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/23/2020 – iRobot was downgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/22/2020 – iRobot was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/1/2020 – iRobot had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $60.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – iRobot was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2020 – iRobot had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – iRobot had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – iRobot is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of iRobot stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.81. 440,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,905. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $89.26.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 34,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $2,947,176.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,333,870.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,868 shares of company stock worth $5,783,006 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

