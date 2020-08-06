Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target to $16.00

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential downside of 22.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of SBGI traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.52. 87,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,198. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $51.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 60,475 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 52.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

