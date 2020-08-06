Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $142.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SRE. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

NYSE SRE traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.17. 71,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,400. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

