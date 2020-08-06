Wells Fargo & Co Increases Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Price Target to $14.00

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Ferro stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 20,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,539. Ferro has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ferro by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferro by 1,448.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

