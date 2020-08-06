Wells Fargo & Co Increases Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Price Target to $26.00

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

MDU stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 50,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,400. Mdu Resources Group has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Margaret A. Link purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,387.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David C. Barney purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,925.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,331.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,500 shares of company stock worth $332,985. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

