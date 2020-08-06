Wells Fargo & Co Increases USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Price Target to $12.00

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on USAC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on USA Compression Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

USA Compression Partners stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,857. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 28,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

