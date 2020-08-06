Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 44,618,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,006,699. The firm has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

