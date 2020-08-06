Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Short Interest Down 18.4% in July

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,110,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 36,910,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 334,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after buying an additional 32,527 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 27.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 235,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 50,564 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 8.8% in the first quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 22,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 51.6% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 94,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 32,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 68.5% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

WFC opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

