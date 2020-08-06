Wells Fargo & Co Raises Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target to $19.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,276. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

