Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EXLS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of ExlService to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $66.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,722. ExlService has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. ExlService had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $26,984,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,522,000 after acquiring an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of ExlService by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

