Wells Fargo & Co Trims Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Target Price to $46.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 28,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,623. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,741,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $714,654.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,260 shares of company stock worth $2,052,030 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

