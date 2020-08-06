Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 145.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,973,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,649 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 14,458.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 911,380 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,350,000 after purchasing an additional 905,120 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 476.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 859,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,782,000 after buying an additional 710,283 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 58.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,804,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $74,124,000 after buying an additional 662,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,883,000 after acquiring an additional 398,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.