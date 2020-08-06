Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Short Interest Update

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 9,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:WES opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($1.08). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.52%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WES. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,085,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,073 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,266,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,689,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,876,000 after buying an additional 8,011,695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,516,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,390,000 after buying an additional 235,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,439,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after buying an additional 1,384,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.