Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE WLK traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $57.37. The company had a trading volume of 616,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,465. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $75.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.53.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

