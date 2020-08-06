Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,016,625 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.86% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 312.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 176,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WPRT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.53. 92,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,505. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. Westport Fuel Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $203.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.48% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $67.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPRT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

