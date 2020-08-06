Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Short Interest Down 15.4% in July

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.