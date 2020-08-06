Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,390,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 9,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

Shares of WPM opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $254.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

