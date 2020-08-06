White Fox Ventures (OTCMKTS:AWAW) Trading Down 34.7%

Shares of White Fox Ventures Inc (OTCMKTS:AWAW) traded down 34.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 250 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

White Fox Ventures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWAW)

White Fox Ventures, Inc focuses on designing, marketing, and distributing electronic cigarettes worldwide. It also intends to offer vaporizers, liquid nicotine, and related accessories. The company focuses on distributing its products through wholesale and retail distribution channels, including convenience stores, retail chains, wholesale trade, pharmacies, gas stations, hotels, industrial consumers, clubs, casinos, and duty free stores; and breathecig.com Website and other online sales platforms.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for White Fox Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Fox Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.