White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 33,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 47 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $886.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $877.06 and a 200-day moving average of $943.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $629.21 and a 12-month high of $1,168.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

