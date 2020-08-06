Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,803 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Williams Companies by 555.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,391,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 50,383.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,790,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775,244 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 41.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,428,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423,313 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 64.6% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,541,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,210,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.78.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

