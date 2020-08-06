Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) shares traded down 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.43 and last traded at $55.74, 888,030 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 791,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.93 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $249,443.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 34,918 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

