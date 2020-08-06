Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given “Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTFC. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

WTFC opened at $42.87 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $213,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $130,928. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

