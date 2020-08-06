Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Shares Down 1.3%

Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €1.89 ($2.12) and last traded at €1.90 ($2.13), 1,282,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 120% from the average session volume of 582,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.93 ($2.16).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($258.43) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($224.72) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €129.00 ($144.94) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wirecard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €153.06 ($171.98).

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.78 million and a P/E ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €84.45.

Wirecard Company Profile (ETR:WDI)

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

