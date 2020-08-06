Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Trading Down 1.6%

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.22, approximately 16,536 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 23,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

WRCDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wirecard in a report on Thursday, June 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wirecard in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wirecard in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.27.

Wirecard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

