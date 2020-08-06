WJ Wealth Management LLC Has $5.62 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $335.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,724,868. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

