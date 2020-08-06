Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.57 and last traded at $23.14, 605,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 703,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $130,200.00. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $96,028.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,632.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,312 shares of company stock valued at $269,068 in the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 16.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,046,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,907,000 after acquiring an additional 146,765 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 30.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 16.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

