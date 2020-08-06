Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Insider Stephen Hubbard Acquires 8,350 Shares

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) insider Stephen Hubbard purchased 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 591 ($7.27) per share, for a total transaction of £49,348.50 ($60,729.14).

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 595 ($7.32) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 630.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 836.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. Workspace Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6.47 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,317 ($16.21). The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 44.60 ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 44.50 ($0.55) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). On average, analysts expect that Workspace Group plc will post 4689.7684422 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.49 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $11.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 980 ($12.06) to GBX 930 ($11.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 815 ($10.03) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 973.33 ($11.98).

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

