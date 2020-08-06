W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Down 5.9%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.38, approximately 3,378,711 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 5,787,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WTI shares. Roth Capital raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Capital One Financial cut shares of W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a market cap of $345.23 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 3.18.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 34.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director B Frank Stanley bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,653 shares in the company, valued at $486,730.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Boulet bought 18,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,928.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 515,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,903 in the last ninety days. 34.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 63.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

