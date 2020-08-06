Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $2,072,190.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 741,257 shares in the company, valued at $27,559,935.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYND. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth about $26,927,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,442,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 362.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 515,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after acquiring an additional 404,287 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 197.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 593,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 393,666 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,929,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after acquiring an additional 355,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

WYND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.79.

NYSE:WYND opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $32.43. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

