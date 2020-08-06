Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Short Interest Update

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $4,396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $534,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $70,154,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 410,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,797,000 after purchasing an additional 43,824 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WH stock opened at $46.41 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $63.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.70 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.