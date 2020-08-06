Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Holdings Cut by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 106.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.79 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.55.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

