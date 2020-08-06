XEL (XEL) Price Hits $0.0062

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, XEL has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. XEL has a total market cap of $565,382.52 and approximately $107.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XEL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XEL alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004445 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About XEL

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official website is xel.org.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.