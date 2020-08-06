Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.20, approximately 3,794,252 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 1,284,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

XERS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xeris Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $120.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,100.00% and a negative return on equity of 323.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. bought 22,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $78,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,100.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul R. Edick bought 33,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 95,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,045.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,341,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 413,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 139,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 41,630 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $985,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

