XRP 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.89 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00002574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bitso, Coinsquare and Poloniex. During the last week, XRP has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a market cap of $13.67 billion and $1.89 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.24 or 0.02020557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00083894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00192168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00110448 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,908,537 coins and its circulating supply is 44,862,646,997 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

