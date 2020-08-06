Zacks: Analysts Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.13 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 31.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CORT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $471,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $633,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,174,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after purchasing an additional 147,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $12,772,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,325.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 883,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 821,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 788,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 307,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,768. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.09. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

