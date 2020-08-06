ZCore (ZCR) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $133,784.08 and $969.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $18.94, $10.39 and $24.43. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 163.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,195,779 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $51.55, $20.33, $50.98, $32.15, $24.68, $10.39, $5.60, $18.94, $33.94, $7.50 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

