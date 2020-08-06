Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Shares Down 0.9%

Zegona Communications PLC (LON:ZEG) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 113.30 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.42), approximately 27,350 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,058% from the average daily volume of 2,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.43).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zegona Communications in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 100.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.01 million and a P/E ratio of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Zegona Communications’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Zegona Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Zegona Communications Company Profile (LON:ZEG)

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

