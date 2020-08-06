Zero One Day Volume Reaches $175,542.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Zero has a total market cap of $995,708.04 and approximately $175,542.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.28 or 0.00798954 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00088726 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00080905 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001807 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

