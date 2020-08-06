Zilla (ZLA) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Zilla token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $269,810.08 and $868.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilla Profile

Zilla launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

