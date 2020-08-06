ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.04% from the company’s previous close.

ZIXI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded ZIX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on ZIX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $7.69 on Thursday. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.95 million, a PE ratio of -21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). ZIX had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 60.09%. The business had revenue of $52.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Spurr sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $28,254.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,593.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,512 shares of company stock worth $272,077. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 455,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,118,000. Leap Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 35,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 305.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 305,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

